Composite image released in hopes of identifying young girl found dead in Carson channel

The Brief Investigators hope a computer-generated image can help the public identify a young girl who was found dead in the Dominguez Channel. The girl's body was discovered September 1. The body of a man was also discovered the following day, but officials say the two cases are not connected.



Less than a month after the body of a young girl was found floating in a Carson channel, a computer-generated image of her was released in hopes the public could help identify her.

What we know:

The body of the young girl, believed to be around 8 to 11 years old, was found floating in the Dominguez Channel near the Victoria Golf Course around noon on Sept. 1.

Sheriff's officials said the girl was in a state of "severe decomposition" and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her cause and manner of death have not been determined by the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner. It is unknown how long the girl was dead for before her body was discovered.

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Investigators released a computer-generated picture of the girl hoping the public may be able to identify her. In addition to her photo, officials also released images of the clothing items she was wearing. They include size 7Y black pin-striped pants, a size 8 "Jurassic World" pajama top and a size 10 red Christmas sweater by Shein.

According to the medical examiner, the girl stood between 4 feet, 4 inches and 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighed between 60 and 85 pounds. She had coarse, thick, slightly wavy, short dark brown or black hair and brown eyes.

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Dig deeper:

A second body, that of a man, was found the following day in the Channel.

The man appeared to be in his 50s or 60s, according to sheriff's homicide detectives.

The man, who is thought to have died within 24 hours of being found and showed no obvious signs of trauma or foul play, was pronounced dead at the scene and was not immediately identified. Officials said there is no connection between the two incidents.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding either death is urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.