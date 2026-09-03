Investigation underway after 2 bodies found days apart in Dominguez Channel in Carson

The Brief Two bodies, an unidentified young girl and a man, were recovered a day apart in or near the Dominguez Channel in Carson. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau has launched active investigations into both deaths. Officials have not determined if the cases are connected, nor have they released causes of death or confirmed foul play.



Investigators are looking into the discovery of two bodies found within 24 hours of each other in and around the Dominguez Channel in Carson.

What we know:

A man's body was located around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday after deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive person alongside the Dominguez Channel in the 2100 block of East Sepulveda Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and deputies erected a pop-up tent to shield the area as Sheriff's Homicide Bureau detectives began their investigation.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 of 2 bodies found near Carson channel identified as a child

This followed the discovery of another body on Tuesday around 12:05 p.m. near the Dominguez Channel Bike Path in the 20000 block of South Avalon Boulevard, close to the Victoria Golf Course.

A patron at the golf course spotted the body floating downstream and called emergency services, officials said.

The victim, found in a state of severe decomposition, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner confirmed the victim was a girl between 6 and 13 years old, standing between 4 feet, 4 inches and 4 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 60 to 85 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown or black hair.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed whether the two deaths are connected.

The identities of both the man and the young girl have not been released.

Officials have also not disclosed the cause of death for either individual or indicated if foul play is suspected.

What's next:

Authorities are scheduled to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. to provide further details about both cases.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding either death is urged to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477 or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.