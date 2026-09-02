Two bodies found in 2 days near Dominguez Channel in Carson

The Brief Two bodies were found near the Dominguez Channel in Carson in two days, one on Tuesday and another on Wednesday. It's unclear if the two deaths are related.



For the second time this week, a body was found near the Dominguez Channel in Carson.

What we know:

A man's body was located Wednesday morning after deputies received a report of an unresponsive person alongside the channel in the 2100 block of East Sepulveda Boulevard.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and LASD Homicide Bureau detectives were called in to investigate.

Another body was found in the channel near the Victoria Golf Course on Tuesday. The body, that of a female, was found in a severe state of decomposition.

According to the sheriff's department, that death was also under investigation, but homicide was not immediately suspected.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if the deaths are related.