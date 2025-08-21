68 arrested, 25 cars towed during illegal street racing crackdown in Carson

The Brief Los Angeles County deputies conducted a crackdown on illegal street racing over the weekend. The crackdown led to nearly 70 arrests. The suspects face an array of charges, including driving under the influence.



Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department made dozens of arrests during a crackdown on illegal street racing in Carson over the weekend.

What we know:

Officials with the LASD Carson Station said they've worked closely with the city and state to target illegal street racing and takeovers over the past several months.

"Illegal street racing and reckless vehicle exhibitions are not only unlawful, but they are also deadly," the LASD wrote in a press release. "These disruptive activities endanger everyone who shares our roads."

‘Street takeovers are not entertainment’

What they're saying:

"Street takeovers are not entertainment – they are dangerous, criminal behavior," said Carson Station Captain Alise Norman. "Our roads belong to the community, and we will hold individuals accountable for their actions. That includes not only the drivers, but also the spectators who enable and encourage these illegal activities that threaten the safety of our residents."

By the numbers:

LASD deputies conducted the crackdown at the intersection of Gardena and Avalon boulevards on Sunday, Aug. 17 and reported the following:

68 arrests. Of those, 64 were allegedly spectators.

25 cars were towed; two of which were impounded for 30 days.

Eight traffic citations were issued.

The suspects face charges including driving under the influence, reckless driving, and drug-related offenses.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE: LA DA Hochman urges stiffer penalties to curb illegal street takeovers