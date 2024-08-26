Expand / Collapse search

Father of 3 killed in Carson double shooting

By CNS Staff
Published  August 26, 2024 6:41am PDT
Carson
CARSON, Calif. - Los Angeles County investigators Monday continued working to find a link between the shooting deaths of two men on the same street in Carson over the weekend. 

The shootings occurred around 11:35 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West 234th Street and the 100 block of East 234th Street.

Arriving deputies found a man in the street suffering from gunshot wounds and immediately rendered aid to the victim.

"While on scene deputies located a second male in a vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds. Deputies immediately rendered aid to the second male. Fire Department personnel responded and pronounced both males deceased at the scene," the LASD said in a statement Sunday.

One of the victims was identified as 45-year-old Richard Mata, and the second victim was said to be 18.

"Richard was a loving son, brother, uncle, godfather and friend. Richard’s most precious gift were his 3 beautiful children," the family said on GoFundMe

Motive and suspect information were not immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings was urged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

FOX 11's Digital Team contributed to this report.