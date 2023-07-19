Carjacking victims, witnesses recall wild police chase through LA, Ventura counties

A man is in custody Wednesday night after an hours-long police chase through Los Angeles and Ventura counties in which he stole at least three vehicles, according to police.

SkyFOX captured two of the carjackings, as the suspect stopped at multiple gas stations to search for a new ride. Inside one of those stolen cars, was a boy, waiting for his mom to return from the store.

Esther Park was inside the store at the Chevron station on the intersection of Rinaldi Street and Tampa Avenue in Porter Ranch, while her son Matthew waited in the car. That's when suddenly, a stranger got into the driver's seat.

"He was just telling me to get out, like as fast as I could. Just like, ‘Buddy, get out,’ and I just tried to get out as fast as I could," said Matthew Park, adding he was thankful the driver didn't take off with him in the car.

The suspect took the Parks' BMW, continuing the chase through the San Fernando Valley.

At the Arco gas station on Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills, Mike Sayeri said he witnessed another carjacking. He said he saw the white BMW pull into the parking lot very fast, before hopping out of the BMV and into a white van.

"The guy was coming inside to pay for the gas," Sayeri said, of the van's owner. "He left the key in the ignition."

The driver took that van, and continued onto the 101 Freeway. Then around 2:05 p.m. in Thousand Oaks, California Highway Patrol cruisers boxed him in as he attempted to make a turn on an off-ramp. That's when the driver finally surrendered.

The driver is facing multiple charges, not the least of which being assault with a deadly weapon.

Two LAPD officers were injured near the beginning of the chase, after the officers were involved in a crash with an innocent driver while they were following the suspect.