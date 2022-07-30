Carjacking suspect shot and killed by Pasadena Police

Pasadena Police shot and killed an armed carjacking suspect at the end of a police chase Saturday morning in Pasadena, authorities said.

Officers started pursuing the driver around 2:25 a.m. Saturday. The chase ended in the 600 block of North Lake Avenue, where the suspect was shot dead, the Pasadena Police Department reported.

"Detectives from the Pasadena Police Department's Robbery/Homicide Unit responded to the crime scene to commence an immediate follow-up investigation," police said in a news release. "The investigation is very preliminary at this point and more details will be provided as soon as possible."

Police urged anyone with information regarding the investigation to call them at 626-744-4241 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.