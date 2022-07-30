Video shows woman being beaten by two men in Hollywood parking lot, police looking for suspects

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for the suspects who violently beat a woman in Hollywood.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of N Las Palmas Ave. around 2:15 a.m. Saturday regarding an assault.

Officers say the woman was arguing with two men, when one of them punched and kicked her in the face. Before the assault, it appears the woman was also arguing with others.

Video shared with FOX 11 shows the woman lying on the ground with a small crowd gathered around here. It appears three to four other women try to help move her after she was kicked. Another group of people were recording the video; in the video you can hear someone say "it was her birthday too."

The condition of the woman is unknown. No arrests have been made.