Car slams into restaurant in Sierra Madre; 2 people narrowly dodge SUV

Dramatic surveillance video captures the moment a car slams into a restaurant in Sierra Madre.

The restaurant, The Only Place in Town, shared the video on Wednesday when the crash happened around 6 p.m. A K-rail in front of the restaurant prevented the SUV from hitting two people who happened to be walking by the area.

As of Wednesday night, it is unknown what led to the crash. The restaurant was able to remain open for takeout that night and is expected to open as scheduled Thursday.

The crash remains under investigation.