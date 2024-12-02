Two hospitalized after car crashes into Woodland Hills pet hospital
LOS ANGELES - Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a pet hospital in Woodland Hills.
The crash happened around 12:13 p.m. at ACCESS Specialty Animal Hospital on Ventura Blvd. near Winnetka Ave.
Images from SkyFOX show a white SUV in the middle of the building. Crews that responded to the scene managed to drive the SUV out of the building and attached it to a tow truck.
It's unclear what caused the vehicle to drive into the building. The conditions of the injured people are also unknown.