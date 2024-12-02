Expand / Collapse search

Two hospitalized after car crashes into Woodland Hills pet hospital

Published  December 2, 2024 1:40pm PST
Woodland Hills
LOS ANGELES - Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a pet hospital in Woodland Hills

The crash happened around 12:13 p.m. at ACCESS Specialty Animal Hospital on Ventura Blvd. near Winnetka Ave. 

Images from SkyFOX show a white SUV in the middle of the building. Crews that responded to the scene managed to drive the SUV out of the building and attached it to a tow truck.

It's unclear what caused the vehicle to drive into the building. The conditions of the injured people are also unknown. 

  • Information for this story was provided by the Los Angeles Fire Department. 


 