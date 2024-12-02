Two hospitalized after car crashes into Woodland Hills pet hospital

Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a pet hospital in Woodland Hills.

The crash happened around 12:13 p.m. at ACCESS Specialty Animal Hospital on Ventura Blvd. near Winnetka Ave.

Images from SkyFOX show a white SUV in the middle of the building. Crews that responded to the scene managed to drive the SUV out of the building and attached it to a tow truck.

It's unclear what caused the vehicle to drive into the building. The conditions of the injured people are also unknown.

The Source Information for this story was provided by the Los Angeles Fire Department.



