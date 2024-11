The Brief A car slammed into the front of a restaurant in Orange on Tuesday. No injuries were reported. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.



An investigation is underway in Orange after a car crashed into a restaurant Tuesday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the KT Pho Vietnamese Restaurant on W. Collins Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.