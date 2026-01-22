Car crashes into Long Beach coffee-and-wine hangout spot

A Long Beach business is picking up the pieces after a car smashed into a coffee-and-wine hangout spot.

The crash happened on Monday, January 19 as the car forced Sala coffee and wine to temporarily shut down for repairs.

No one was seriously hurt from the crash, as neither staff nor customers were present during the incident.

A GoFundMe has since been launched to help payroll for staff as the coffee-and-wine spot will be closed for repairs. Those looking to help can click here for more information.