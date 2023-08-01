Search underway for car chase suspect near East LA

The search is on for the car chase suspect who ditched the car in East Los Angeles.

SkyFOX was initially over the scene where the suspect inside a red SUV – believed to be stolen – led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase across the Lakewood area.

The chase then extended to parts of Compton, Watts and South Gate before the suspect eventually ditched the car in East LA.

Officials did not say where the car may have been stolen.