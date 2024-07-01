Nissin's Campfire S'mores Cup Noodles is an ode to summer

If you've ever sat by a campfire with a gooey s'mores treat melting in your hand, you may have wished for the fireside dessert to come in noodle form. No? Maybe it's just us.

Nissin Foods USA apparently heard our call and just launched the limited-edition Cup Noodles Campfire S'mores flavor, which combines two great classics for you to enjoy this summer - no campfire necessary!

Nissin describes its latest noodle flavor as "an unmistakable blend of decadent chocolate, marshmallow, and graham cracker flavors with a smokey note." To top things off, Nissin recommends you add crushed graham crackers or additional mini marshmallows to top it all off and make that bite even more gooey.

"Since its invention nearly 100 years ago, the beloved s'more has been adapted into a wide range of food flavors, recipes and now ramen," said Priscila Stanton, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Nissin Foods USA. "As enthusiasts seek new ways to get their s'mores fix beyond the great outdoors, we couldn't resist joining the campfire fun by transforming the classic flavor into a bold, unexpected experience that will capture the hearts and palates of consumers nationwide."

SUGGESTED:

Before the release of s'mores, Nissin released a Breakfast and Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese flavor, which is described as "a saucy mix of caraway seeds, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, garlic, onion, and cream cheese flavor. The ultimate Everything Bagel experience!"

You can find Cup Noodles Campfire S'mores exclusively online and in Walmart stores nationwide for a limited time.