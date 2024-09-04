Camarillo man charged with double murder in Ventura County crime spree

A Camarillo man has been charged with double murder in connection with a violent crime spree in Ventura County that resulted in the deaths of two people, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Wednesday.

Alvin Johnson, 42, is charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of Ricardo Juarez Jr. and Marilyn Gallagher on Aug. 29. He is also charged with three felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one felony count of criminal threats, including special allegations of the crime involving great violence, and personal use of a firearm.

Johnson is accused of stabbing Juarez inside a car at the intersection of Channel Islands Boulevard and Rice Avenue in Oxnard. Juarez and a female passenger were able to get out after pulling over. Johnson allegedly jumped into the driver's seat and drove away.

According to authorities, Johnson then drove to a Camarillo home where he knew one of the homeowners. He then confronted a man in the garage and allegedly pistol-whipped him, threatening to kill him, authorities said.

That's when Gallagher, a resident at the home, went into the garage, and was confronted by Johnson, who allegedly beat her to death with his gun. A bystander who came over to help was then hit in the face by Johnson with a gun and shot at as he ran to a nearby door, officials said.

Gallagher and Juarez both died at local hospitals from their injuries.

Johnson was arrested later that day and has remained in custody without bail.

Captain Dean Worthy with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said it appears drugs might have played a factor, and that Johnson and the victims had a "loose affiliation" with each other.

"These people all know one another there. There have been relationships established in the past. They're not close with the residents of the occupants of this residence, but they do all know one another. It sounds like they travel in the same circle and group friendships."

Johnson will be arraigned on Sept. 25.

