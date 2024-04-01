Calls for safety changes at end of 105 Freeway in LA County

You're going eastbound on the 105 Freeway and right where it ends in Norwalk at Studebaker Road is where there were 12 accidents last year, including two deadly ones and four as of 2024.

Danny Schneider lives pretty close to the end of the 105 Freeway. He worries about the accidents that have been and those might still happen.

Norwalk Mayor Margarita Rios says it's time for a change. She says for six years, city officials have worked with Caltrans – even as late as last week – to talk about things that should be done including better lighting, markings and rumble strips.

In a statement to FOX 11, Caltrans says it is working on such things as rumble strips, flashing, beacons and other measures.

The Mayor, on the other hand, says the city had been asking for Caltrans’ help for a long time.

"We had regular meetings with them. We asked them please make this a priority. We get a lot of bureacratic red tape," she adds.

Now, County Supervisor Janice Hahn has stepped in asking the State Secretary of Transportation in a letter to intervene. She wants immediate safety improvements and calls the way the freeway ends dangerous and a "crash magnet."

Luke Klipps, Supervisor Hahn's Sr. Transportation Deputy, says Hahn knows at the core of the discussion is state and city property, not county.

"Her perspective is that doesn't matter. I want to be there for my constituents so she's directed us to elevate this as much as possible with the state," Klipps said.

Meanwhile, Schneider, who has lived in Norwalk all his life says it's nice to have a freeway exit here. It’s easier to get home.

"But, if it’s a risk to people's lives I can take another route," he adds.

The California Secretary of Transportation’s office says they have received Hahn’s letter and are reviewing it. Bottom line is that the safety of every driver is a top priority and will engage with the agencies involved.