Gov. Newsom signals end of mask mandate on June 15 in exclusive interview with FOX 11

California's mask mandate will almost completely go away when the state plans to fully reopen its economy on June 15, Governor Gavin Newsom told FOX 11's Elex Michaelson during an exclusive interview Monday.

Michaelson asked the governor, "Are we looking at masks after June 15?"

To which Newsom replied, "No. Only in those settings that are indoor. Only in those massively large settings, where people — from around the world, not just around the country — are convening, and where people are mixing in real dense spaces."

"Otherwise, we’ll make guidance, recommendations, but no mandates and no restrictions," the governor continued.

RELATED: California aims to fully reopen its economy on June 15, Gov. Newsom says

Newsom did note some exceptions: "Huge large-scale indoor convention events where we'll use our common sense."

In early April, Newsom said he aimed to fully open the state's economy by June 15 if vaccine supply was sufficient for Californians 16 years and older who wished to get vaccinated and if hospitalization rates remained low and stable.

However, back in April, Newsom also said there would likely be some form of mask mandate, even if businesses could open at full capacity.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its mask guidance, stating that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC did, however, continue to recommend that fully vaccinated people continue to wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public.

RELATED: CDC: Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks, should still cover face in public

A growing number of health experts have increasingly signaled that federal recommendations on masks may loosen in the coming weeks to better reflect lower risk levels as COVID-19 case rates drop across the United States.

Advertisement

There also is growing evidence that the outdoor spread of the coronavirus is far rarer than indoor transmission.