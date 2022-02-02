California's 1st surgeon general leaving job; no explanation given

California's first surgeon general is leaving her job.

Dr. Nadine Burke Harris was appointed in 2019 by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Burke is a pediatrician and the founder and CEO of the Center for Youth Wellness, a pediatric nonprofit in San Francisco.

It's not known at this time why she decided to resign or when another surgeon general will be appointed.

In a statement, Newsom acknowledged Burke was stepping down. But he offered no explanation.



"Dr. Burke Harris’ expertise and leadership in championing equity, mental health and early childhood development have been instrumental in advancing the health and well-being of Californians," Newsom said in a statement. "I thank her for the impactful initiatives and frameworks she has put in place as California’s first-ever Surgeon General, and we’ll continue this important work to create healthier communities across the state."

MORE: California gets its first ever surgeon general

In 2019, Burke said that as the daughter of a biochemist and a nurse, she knew what her dream job was at an early age.

"I've wanted to be a pediatrician since I was four-years-old," she said laughing. "Geeking out on science and being able to care for folks is just joyful. I think it's probably in my DNA."

What she never dreamed, though, was that she'd receive a sudden offer to become California's first surgeon general from the governor.

Advertisement



