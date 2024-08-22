Southern California woman uses Apple AirTag to stop mail thieves

A Southern California woman took matters into her own hands after she became fed up with her mail being stolen.

Officials said the woman in Santa Barbara County mailed herself a package with an Apple Airtag inside. When her mail was stolen once again on Monday, she contacted authorities.

Investigators with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office tracked the package to an address in Santa Maria, another coastal community about 65 miles north. While at the Santa Maria home, not only did deputies find the woman’s package, but they also found mail from more than a dozen other victims.

Authorities have identified the suspects as 27-year-old Virginia Lora and 37-year-old Donald Terry. Lora faces multiple charges that include identity theft and credit card theft, while Terry was held on several felony charges, as well as outstanding warrants from Riverside County.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE:

Terry’s bail was set at $460,000.