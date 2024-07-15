$800K worth of stolen power tools recovered in Compton

article

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recovered $800,000 worth of stolen construction equipment.

In July 2024, detectives identified three "fence" operations in the city of Compton where booster crews took stolen merchandise which included power tools, construction equipment and Apple electronics to those locations where they were resold.

After warrants were issued at multiple locations, two people were arrested and several items were recovered.

Officials with the sheriff's department said approximately $8000,000 worth of stolen items were recovered.

The suspects were arrested for Receiving Stolen Property and were booked at Lakewood Sheriff Station.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Organized Retail Theft Task Force at ORCTF@LASD.ORG, or 562-946-7270. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org