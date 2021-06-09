California will align with CDC mask guidance on June 15

Public health officials in California announced that the state will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mask guidance on June 15th.

This means that fully vaccinated people can ditch their face masks in most situations, but there are some exceptions.

In high-risk settings such as homeless shelters, nursing homes, prison and detention centers, public transportation, and indoor K-12 schools, face masks are required.

If vaccinated Californians still want to wear masks outside of those settings, they can do so.

Health officials said businesses must have signage indicating that unvaccinated people should wear face coverings, but they are not required to ask customers their vaccination status.

If a customer enters an establishment without a mask, the assumption is that they are vaccinated.