California wildfires recovery updates: Friday, Feb. 14

Wildfire survivors in Southern California are once again picking up the pieces.

The new round of the rebuild process for Angelenos come as this week's severe storms delivered mudslides and flooding to areas badly hit by the deadly Eaton and Palisades fires.

Those forced to leave the burn scar areas now await the evacuation orders to be lifted – which is expected on Friday, Feb. 14.

Evacuation orders, warnings for burn scar areas

The following evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect through Friday, February 14, 2025 at 2 p.m.

Mandatory evacuation orders

Eaton Fire Burn Area: Altadena, Sierra Madre

SMD-E019, SMD-E001, SMD-E002C, SMD-E002B, SMD-E003, SMD-E004, SMD-E014-B, SMD-E013-B, SMD-E006-B, SMD-E007, SMD-E008, SMD-E009, SMD-E012-C, SMD-E010-A, SMD-E012-B, SMD-E012-A, SMD-E011-C, SMD-E011-A, SMD-E011-B

Palisades Fire Burn Area: Pacific Palisades, Malibu

106 homes under evacuation

Affected neighborhoods:

Getty Villa area

The Highlands (near the burn zone)

Bienveneda area (near Temescal Canyon Park)

Reseda Blvd/Marinette Road (near Will Rogers State Park)

Mandeville Canyon (above Tanners Road)

Sunset Fire Burn Area: Hollywood

9 homes under evacuation

Affected neighborhood:

East and south of Runyon Canyon

Hurst Fire Burn Area: Sylmar

4 homes under evacuation

Affected neighborhood:

Olive Lane (in the Oakridge Mobile Home Park)

Franklin Fire Burn Area: Malibu

26 properties under evacuation

Affected area:

Franklin Fire Burn Area

Airport Fire Burn Area: Trabuco Canyon

RC Airport

Trabuco Canyon fire station, campground/park and school

Bell Canyon

Starr Ranch

Hot Springs Canyon

Lazy-W Ranch

Evacuation Warnings (Be Ready to Leave at Any Time)

Residents in these areas should prepare for possible evacuation and stay updated on official alerts:

Palisades Fire Area: Pacific Palisades

Some neighborhoods are listed above, and include the Getty Villa, Highlands, Bienveneda, Reseda Blvd, and Mandeville Canyon.

Sunset Fire Area: Hollywood

East and south of Runyon Canyon.

Hurst Fire Area: Sylmar

Olive Lane in the Oakridge Mobile Home Park.

Airport Fire Area: Trabuco Canyon

Long Canyon

Modjeska Canyon

If you are in a mandatory evacuation zone, you should leave immediately. If you are in a warning zone, be prepared to leave if conditions worsen.

Mud covers Pacific Coast Highway, near the Palisades Fire zone, during a storm in Malibu, California, on February 13, 2025. (Photo by AGUSTIN PAULLIER/AFP via Getty Images)

Free pizzas for Palisades residents

4:20 p.m.: As a way to support those affected by the LA Wildfires, Flour Pizzeria is offering a free pizza to Palisades residents and first responders at their new Brentwood location (11684 San Vicente Blvd) on February 14.

Mud and debris swamp part of the Palisades Fire zone

6:00 a.m.: Residents and first responders dealt with mud and debris flow in parts of Malibu and the Pacific Palisades.

The Eaton Fire

The Eaton Fire was first reported on Tuesday, Jan. 7 near Altadena and Midwick drives.

Some residents did not survive the flames and at least 7,000 structures were destroyed.

Authorities have implemented a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for all areas that remain under mandatory evacuation orders in the Altadena area. This comes after more than 30 looting arrests were made by the LA County Sheriff's Department.

What caused the Eaton Fire?

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but they were fueled by extreme drought conditions, combined with the supersized Santa Ana winds that whipped flames and embers at 100 mph – much faster than usual.

A lawsuit filed Monday claims Southern California Edison equipment sparked the Eaton Fire.

The lawsuit alleges that Southern California Edison failed to comply with essential electrical and fire safety standards, including failing to maintain power lines and overgrown vegetation.

The Palisades Fire

The Palisades Fire broke out on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 7 as parts of Southern California were hit by powerful Santa Ana winds – the strongest to hit the area in over a decade, officials said. The piercing winds not only intensified the spread of the fire, it also prevented helicopters and planes from dumping water or fire retardant onto the burning scene as it was too dangerous to fly during the first day of the massive fire.

The fire extended well over 23,000 acres in seven days, destroying homes and businesses across the Pacific Palisades and Malibu. The fire also forced evacuations across parts of LA County, including Bel-Air, Brentwood and Santa Monica.

The fire also destroyed the Pacific Palisades Charter High School and other schools in the fire's path.

What caused the Palisades Fire?

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, a popular hiking destination, Skull Rock – an area north of Sunset Boulevard in Pacific Palisades – is at the center of an investigation "as a possible starting point for the Palisades fire."

Meanwhile, local authorities have announced multiple rounds of arrests taking place from the Palisades Fire scenes, but none of which are explicitly related to the cause of the fire. Over the weekend, there was an announcement of a man arrested for impersonating a firefighter. The alleged "fake firefighter" was accused of trying to break into one of the evacuated homes.

Other people have also been accused of arson across Southern California.