Californians grapple with reduced coverage as insurers pull from fire-prone areas

Some residents in California's disaster-prone areas are facing a double hardship—losing their homes and losing access to affordable, comprehensive insurance coverage.

Al Gottlieb, whose home was destroyed, said his family had relied on Farmers Insurance for four decades without filing a single claim. Then, Farmers canceled his policy, forcing him onto California's FAIR Plan—which he estimated to be four times the cost and half the coverage.

"It was great insurance," Gottlieb said. "Then they canceled almost everyone."

Carmen Balber, executive director of Consumer Watchdog, explained that the FAIR Plan, California's "insurer of last resort," is designed for exactly these situations. "It is there to protect against fire damage," Balber said.

Balber advised affected homeowners to take specific steps to safeguard their recovery efforts. "Document everything," she said, emphasizing the importance of keeping a record of every interaction with insurance providers.

Balber recommended that homeowners maintain a journal of all conversations, obtain a full copy of their insurance policies, and save receipts for any expenses incurred during evacuations, as they may be eligible for reimbursement.

Local officials are now preparing to support residents in the long and complex recovery process. Ventura County Fire's Dustin Gardner urged patience, acknowledging the difficult journey ahead for the community.

Amid these challenges, Balber reminded residents of one safeguard: California law prohibits insurance companies from canceling homeowners' policies within a year of a declared fire disaster.

"No one in the vicinity of the Mountain Fire should fear their insurance being canceled over the next policy year," she said.

A community meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Rancho Campana High School in Camarillo. Ventura County and city officials will provide an overview of the Local Assistance Center being set up to support residents and business owners affected by the fire.

Anyone affected by the Mountain Fire is invited to attend. Click here for information provided by Ventura County emergency officials.