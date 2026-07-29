California vehicle thefts drop nearly 25% as statewide crime reaches historic lows, Newsom says

The Brief Vehicle thefts in California fell by nearly 25% in 2025, marking the second consecutive year of statewide decline. Law enforcement recovered 84% of stolen vehicles in 2025, returning over half of them to their owners. Major drops were reported across multiple counties, led by Alameda County, with a 36.1% decrease following targeted CHP operations.



California vehicle thefts fell nearly 25% in 2025, building on broad statewide reductions across violent and property crime categories.

The drop marks the state's second consecutive year of progress in curbing auto theft following targeted California Highway Patrol (CHP) enforcement operations.

What we know:

Statewide vehicle thefts declined by nearly a quarter (25.8% according to Department of Justice data) in 2025, representing the first sustained multi-year drop since 2019.

In total, California law enforcement recovered 111,661 stolen vehicles last year—an 84% recovery rate overall.

Specific vehicle categories saw even higher recovery rates:

Automobiles: 92.5% recovered

Personal trucks and SUVs: 89.3% recovered

CHP recoveries: The California Highway Patrol directly recovered nearly 18,000 vehicles.

More than half of all recovered vehicles were returned to their owners in drivable condition, state officials said.

Targeted regional deployments by the CHP—working alongside local agencies in operations that began in 2024 and expanded in 2025—correlated with sharp local decreases:

Alameda County: 12,277 vehicle thefts, down 36.1%

Kern County: 4,258 vehicle thefts, down 31.4%

San Diego County: 8,023 vehicle thefts, down 25.7%

San Bernardino County: 7,759 vehicle thefts, down 23.3%

Sacramento County: 5,061 vehicle thefts, down 23.0%

This reduction reflects broader crime trends across California between 2024 and 2025.

Homicides dropped 18.6% (from 1,666 to 1,374), bringing California’s homicide rate down to 3.5 per 100,000 residents—the lowest level recorded since statewide reporting began nearly six decades ago.

Overall property crime fell 14.3%, robbery fell 19.9%, and violent crime dropped 10.2%.

What they're saying:

"Californians should not have to worry about whether their car will still be there when they come back. Crime is down across California, and vehicle theft is declining because our law enforcement officers are dismantling theft rings, recovering stolen vehicles, and bringing offenders to justice. We will continue to support the men and women holding criminals accountable and driving crime down," said Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"Vehicle theft is not a victimless crime. It fuels organized criminal activity and creates hardship for families across California. The CHP remains committed to holding offenders accountable, recovering stolen vehicles and working with our law enforcement partners to make our communities safer," said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee.

What's next:

The state plans to continue funding regional crime suppression operations, community-based violence interventions, and technology upgrades for law enforcement agencies.

What you can do:

The public can access full crime reports and review underlying statewide statistics through the California Department of Justice OpenJustice portal.