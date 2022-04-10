List ranks top US cities with cleanest air, and only one of them is in California

Hint: the answer is not Los Angeles.

The American Lung Association recently released its annual report analyzing air pollution across cities in the United States.

California is home to 7 of the 10 unhealthiest cities in the U.S. with the most smog.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The 10 California cities with the highest amount of smog are the following:

Los Angeles-Long Beach Bakersfield Visalia Fresno-Madera-Hanford Sacramento-Roseville San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad San Jose-San Francisco-Oakland El Centro Chico Redding-Red Bluff

Now on the other side of the spectrum, one lone California city ranked among the list of top 25 cities with the least amount of smog - Salinas in Monterey County.

The 10 U.S. cities with the cleanest air:

Urban Honolulu, Hawaii Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, Hawaii Cheyenne, Wyoming Wilmington, North Carolina Casper, Wyoming St. George, Utah Bellingham, Washington Elmira-Corning, New York Sioux Falls, South Dakota Duluth, Minnesota/Wisconsin

The report uses data from the Environmental Protection Agency to rank the most and least polluted metro areas.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.