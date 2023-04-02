California ranks among 10 best states in the US for a long, healthy life

Believe it or not - there are some states where residents have a better chance at living longer lives, and it may be due partly to their healthy lifestyles.

That's according to a new study by Life Extension, which analyzed federal data to determine the best states for longevity based on life expectancy at birth and several lifestyle factors including exercise, healthy diet, sleep quality, and stress levels.

Hawaii ranked first as the best state for longevity, with a life expectancy at birth of 80.7 years, exceeding all other states and is three years longer than the national average. According to the study, around 67% of Hawaii's residents reported eating fruits and vegetables every day, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Additionally, 82.6% of them also say they have a park or school within a half-mile of their homes, the CDC’s data shows.

California ranked eighth on the list, with an average life expectancy of 79 years, According to the data, 70% of Californians eat fruits and vegetables every day, and around 82% live within a half-mile of a park or school. Eighty percent of adults said they exercised in the past month.

Here's the full top 10 list:

Hawaii Minnesota and Vermont (tie) Washington New Hampshire Utah Colorado Massachusetts California Oregon Idaho

The study found that the 10 states with the unhealthiest lifestyles also have the lowest life expectancies, and are mainly concentrated in the Southeast.

According to the study, the U.S. life expectancy has declined for two years in a row, marking the biggest decrease since 1923.

Latest figures from the World Health Organization show Japan as the top country with the longest life expectancy at 84.3 years.