California among top 3 destinations for weather-driven interstate moves, survey finds

The Brief Better weather was cited by 22% of out-of-state movers as their main reason for relocating, outranking climate risks (21%) and safety (20%). California ranked as the third most popular destination state (11%) behind Florida (14%) and Texas (13%), with Sacramento standing out as a key metro hotspot. Unlike out-of-state movers seeking sunshine, in-state movers prioritize gaining space (29%) or upgrading their home (29%), with only 9% citing weather.



California continues to be a major magnet for long-distance movers, as more Americans prioritize warm weather and sunshine over home size or housing costs, a recent Redfin survey found.

What we know:

More than one in five (22%) U.S. residents planning an out-of-state move cited better weather as a primary motivation, making it the top reason out of 29 options, according to a Redfin survey of 4,000 U.S. residents fielded by Ipsos in May 2026.

California is the third most popular choice for out-of-state movers (11%), trailing just behind Florida (14%) and Texas (13%).

Specifically, Redfin migration data highlights Sacramento alongside Florida and Las Vegas as popular destinations for home searchers chasing warm, sunny climates.

Climate risks and natural disasters ranked a close second nationally, driving 21% of out-of-state moves.

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Other key factors influencing interstate moves include safety/crime (20%), new jobs (19%), lower cost of living (18%), proximity to family (18%), lower home prices (15%), and political views (12% for alignment with political majorities; 8% for legal abortion access).

For movers staying within their state, reasons differ dramatically: 29% move for a better home/neighborhood and 29% move for more space. Only 9% of in-state movers cited better weather as a reason for their move.

A separate Redfin survey found that 44% of U.S. residents would prefer a smalle home with more natural sunlight over a larger, dimmer home, while only 24% preferred the opposite.

What they're saying:

"Many movers are looking for a location that aligns with their ideal lifestyle, and weather can play a meaningful role in that decision," said Redfin economist Yingqi Xu. "Whether it’s escaping harsh winters, the desire for year-round outdoor recreation or looking to sunshine as a mood booster, weather is an important consideration for many Americans who are relocating."

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What you can do:

To make an informed cross-country move, prospective homebuyers can leverage Redfin’s localized listing features to evaluate climate data like temperature, rainfall, humidity, and UV exposure while carefully balancing California's weather benefits against home prices and the overall cost of living compared to their originating metro area.