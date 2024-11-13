California teacher on leave after anti-Trump rant in class

A high school teacher in California is on administrative leave after he went on an anti-Donald Trump rant in the classroom.

Valley View High School’s AP history teacher, "Mr. Perez," was recorded telling students "You deserve better than a rapist, bribery, treacherous scum."

The teacher didn’t stop there.

"I know a lot of Latino men on this campus, adults and students that love Donald Trump, and he's called their mothers rapists. He's called their fathers rapists. He's called them criminals," the teacher was recorded saying.

On Tuesday, a group of students attended a Moreno Valley Unified School District meeting to urge the school board leaders to not fire Mr. Perez. One of the students pointed out the fact that the embattled teacher had created mental health resources for students at Valley View.

"Made me feel seen and valued," said a student at the Tuesday meeting. "Something that no other teacher in the school has done for me."

One of the adults at the meeting, on the other hand, believes "Mr. Perez" crossed the line.

"I don't think that a teacher that is spewing hatred in front of his students should be allowed to teach," said the woman, who does not have kids attending Valley View.

Moreno Valley Unified School District issued the following statement in regards to the teacher rant controversy:

"We do not condone the behavior that occurred and an immediate investigation has been launched. The staff member involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of this review."