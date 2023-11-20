California home at center of SWAT standoff explodes in flames

An hours-long SWAT standoff in Upland takes a horrific turn after the house at the center of the tense situation exploded in flames.

SkyFOX was first over the scene on Cloverdale Avenue and West 15th Street Monday evening around 4:30 p.m. A little more than five hours into the standoff, the house ended up getting destroyed in a fire.

It is unknown what prompted the heavy law enforcement presence or how the house burst in flames.

As of 9 p.m. Monday, officials have not announced if arrests or injuries were reported in the ongoing standoff.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.