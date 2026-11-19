The Brief California Attorney General Rob Bonta is investigating Nvidia’s handling of former CEO Jensen Huang’s affair scandal. Bonta is examining whether Nvidia or Huang’s actions gave China access to advanced chips or confidential information and whether investors were misled. Huang admitted to infidelity but did not name Alice Huang, the alleged mistress suspected of being a Chinese spy.



California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced he is investigating Nvidia over the company's handling of former CEO Jensen Huang's scandal.

What we know:

In a press release published on Thursday, Bonta said he served an investigative subpoena on Nvidia, specifically in connection with Huang's extramarital affair allegedly involving a Chinese spy.

"The conduct of Nvidia and its former CEO raises bright red flags, including about the ways in which the company may have misled investors. My office is investigating whether Nvidia or Jensen Huang’s actions resulted in China obtaining advanced chips or confidential information — and if Nvidia misled investors and the public about this risk, in violation of the law," Bonta said in Thursday's press release. "Nvidia is in a messy, transnational situation but the underlying principle of our corporate securities law is clear: Companies cannot mislead their investors."

The backstory:

Earlier in the month, Huang generated global headlines after the now former CEO admitted he had an affair. The scandal blew up after The New York Times reported that one of Huang's alleged mistresses may have been Alice Huang, a tech executive based in Singapore who is accused of being a possible Chinese spy.

According to a report from E! News, Huang sent a companywide message to Nvidia employees, partially acknowledging the scandal.

"I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry," Huang reportedly wrote in the internal memo, according to E! News. "Throughout my life, my family has given me love and support. They deserve my honesty and loyalty. Instead, I let them down and damaged the life we built together. I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it."

While Jensen Huang admitted to marital infidelity, he never explicitly identified Alice Huang as the mistress.

Following the news about Alice Huang, The New York Times published a separate report alleging Jensen Huang was in an extramarital relationship with fellow Nvidia executive Kimberly Powell. According to Nvidia's company blog, Powell is the company's vice president of health care.

A separate report from Reuters revealed Huang allegedly was in a relationship with a second Nvidia employee.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.