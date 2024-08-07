California skydiving student, 28, killed along with instructor in tragic accident identified

article

The student who was killed alongside her skydiving instructor in Riverside County after the pair encountered a "dust devil" on a routine parachute jump has been identified.

The woman, identified by family as 28-year-old Kayla Kieko Black, was killed following the Aug. 2 skydiving accident alongside her instructor, 28-year-old Devrey LaRiccia.

Black was remembered as a "vibrant and loving" woman with an "infectious smile and boundless enthusiasm for life," according to a GoFundMe page created to help with Black's funeral expenses.

"Kayla was deeply cherished by her family and friends, who will forever remember her kindness, warmth, and unwavering support. In this time of immense sorrow, we find solace in knowing that Kayla's legacy will live on through her selfless decision to be an organ donor. Her generosity will provide hope and new beginnings for many individuals and families in need," the fundraiser page read.

Kayla Kieko Black was killed on Aug. 2 after a skydiving accident in Riverside County, Calif. / GoFundMe

Black and LaRiccia, an instructor at Skydive Perris, were able to safely glide away from the first dust devil, but it was the second one that sent the pair into an "uncontrollable spin," LaRiccia's husband shared.

"Eyewitnesses report that the tandem pair experienced a normal free fall and parachute deployment. All aspects of the equipment and skydive was normal without any reported issues until the landing sequence. While preparing for landing, the tandem pair hit disturbed air known as a "dust devil". The interaction with this sudden disturbed air caused turbulence and a hard landing for both individuals," Skydive Perris manager Dan Brodsky-Chenfeld said in a statement.

According to the National Weather Service, dust devils are small tornadoes that form in areas of strong surface heating, like Arizona, when there are clear skies and light winds.

LaRiccia and Black were taken to the hospital, where they later died.

The family of LaRiccia started a GoFundMe in an effort to bring her home to be buried in her home state of Maine.

Devrey LaRiccia was one of nearly two dozen instructors at Skydive Perris. / Photo courtesy Skydive Perris

According to its website, Skydive Perris has been in operation for nearly 50 years and is touted as "one of the largest and most established skydiving dropzones in the US," facilitating more than 100,000 skydives annually.

Located at Perris Vallery Airport, the facility is popular among both locals and celebrities. Most recently, Tom Cruise was at Skydive Perris filming an episode of "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in July.

Skydive Perris Management is cooperating with local authorities as the investigation continues.

Perris is located about 71 miles east of Los Angeles.



