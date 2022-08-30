This is the rudest city in California: study

If you're looking to get a warm welcome from residents in California, you're advised to go elsewhere.

That goes especially for San Francisco, which ranked as the rudest city in the Golden State, according to a study by Preply. It beat Los Angeles, which ranked as the second-rudest city in California and ninth rudest overall in the U.S.

Over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest U.S. metro areas were surveyed about the rudeness level of their city, including the prominence of certain typically rude behaviors, to help travelers determine what to expect when visiting.

A whopping 70% of people surveyed agreed with the statement "people who live in or around cities are ruder than people who live in rural areas."

From a national standpoint, the rudest U.S. cities ranked as follows: 1) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; 2) Memphis, Tennessee; 3) New York City, New York as ranked by their own residents.

According to the study, the most common rude behaviors in the U.S. include people being absorbed by their phones in public, refusing to let people merge in traffic, and being noisy in shared spaces.

Now on the other end of the spectrum, the California cities with the most polite people are apparently San Diego and San Jose. San Diego actually ranked second overall in the U.S. as least rude. San Jose ranked No. 11.

You can find the most polite people in Texas - Austin and Fort Worth ranked pretty high. Overall, five of the most polite U.S. cities are in the Lone Star State. The survey found that more polite cities seemed to be concentrated in the southern, midwestern, and western parts of the U.S.

Preply surveyed over 1,500 American residents in the 30 largest U.S. metros from June 15 to 20, 2022. Those residents were asked to rate the rudeness of the average resident of their of their city on a scale of one to ten, where one is extremely polite and ten is extremely rude. Analysts then used this data to calculate the average "rudeness score" in each city.

