California prison inmate attacked and killed by 3 other inmates: CDCR

A homicide investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at Kern Valley State Prison last month, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Three inmates - Michael Brown, Jerry Dunham, and Rex Dickey - allegedly attacked another inmate, Dwight Gibbs, on June 28, officials said. Staff intervened and were able to restrain the three inmates. It's unknown what may have prompted the alleged attack.

Gibbs was taken to the prison's medical unit then transferred to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Brown, Dunham, and Dickey were placed in restricted housing as the investigation continues into Gibbs' death.

Gibbs was received from Los Angeles County on Jan. 19, 2023 and was serving a 41-year sentence for attempted second-degree murder and other charges.

Brown, Dunham, and Dickey are all serving life sentences without the possibility of parole for various charges. Dunham and Dickey had previously been charged with attacking other inmates.