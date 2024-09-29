This California neighborhood among 'world's coolest': report

Do you live in one of the "coolest" neighborhoods in the world?

Time Out just released its list of 38 coolest neighborhoods in the world, and only one neighborhood in California made the prestigious list.

To compile the rankings, the publication's editors and writers ranked choices against criteria including the neighborhood's food, drink, arts, culture, street life, community and "one-of-a-kind local flavor."

Taking the top spot is Notre-Dame du Mont, Marseille, France, for its "rebellious spirit" and "jovial, laid-back feel of a local market," the editors wrote.

Mers Sultan in Casablanca, Morocco followed at No. 2, with Pererenan, Bali, Indonesia ranking third. Seongsu-dong in Seoul, South Korea and and Kerns in Portland, Oregon, rounded out the top five.

The only California neighborhood to make the cut is East Hollywood, Los Angeles, ranking No. 26. The publication considered East Hollywood encompassing the area of the East Hollywood Neighborhood Council, bordered by Hollywood Boulevard, Hoover Street, Western Avenue and the 101 Freeway.

"Free of Tinseltown’s tourist traps, neighbor East Hollywood and its subset districts have begun to stake their claim as L.A.’s buzziest culinary destinations. Much of that can be credited to Melrose Hill, a developer-driven block at Melrose and Western Avenues whose brick buildings house a tight cluster of casual restaurants as well as the Erewhon-esque L.A. Grocery & Café," editors wrote in part.

Other U.S. neighborhoods on the list include Little River Miami (No. 12), Mount Pleasant, Washington D.C. (No. 29) and Brewerytown, Philadelphia (No. 32).

To see the full list, tap or click here.



