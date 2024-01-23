These are the most popular dog breeds in California: study

article

Americans love their dogs. According to the United States Census Bureau, dogs occupy almost 50 million households, making them the most popular pets in the country.

But, depending on where you live in the U.S., you may prefer one breed to another. For some states, the Shih Tzu and Goldendoodle are family favorites, while in others, Labrador Retrievers and Pit Bulls are more popular.

The U.S. News & World Report analyzed more than a quarter of a million data points across the country in their latest study. These are the most popular dog breeds in California.

5. Yorkshire Terrier

Known for their dainty, glossy, often floor-length coat, Yorkshire Terriers are among the smallest of breeds, only reaching a maximum of 7 lbs as adults. The American Kennel Club describes their temperament as intelligent, bold, confident, independent and courageous.

SUGGESTED: Most popular dog and cat names in LA for 2023 ranked: report

4. Golden Retriever

Famous for their bright, furry coat, Golden Retrievers are characterized by their gentle, affectionate nature, according to the American Kennel Club.

3. German Shepherd

One of the largest breeds on the list, German Shepherds are considered to be intelligent, obedient, alert, protective and brave companions, according to experts.

SUGGESTED: Dog escapes kennel, setting off alarm, then tries to free his friends; gets busted by Tempe police officer

2. Chihuahua

Named after the Mexican state of Chihuahua, these little guys are among the smallest breed, reaching only a maximum of 6 lbs in adulthood. Animal experts say this breed is considered lively, devoted, courageous and quick.

1. French Bulldog

Ranking at the very top and the most popular dog breed in the state of California is the French Bulldog. They are recognized by their wrinkles and short, stout noses. According to animal experts, this breed does not bark much, and is known for being playful, alert, adaptable and easygoing.

You can find the complete list for each state at the U.S. News & World Report.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.