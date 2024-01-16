Most popular dog and cat names in LA for 2023 ranked: report

article

As the entertainment capital of the world, Los Angeles certainly spares little to no creativity when it comes to naming its beloved dogs and cats.

According to TrustedHousesitters.com, character names, like Gatsby, Mickey, Minnie, Simba, Elsa, Winn-Dixie, Zelda, Yoshi and Yoda, as well as musician names, like Elvis and Biggie, all made it into Los Angeles' top 100 pet names for 2023.

Food-inspired pet names, like Coco, Pepper, Poppy, Honey, Pumpkin, Peanut and Mochi, were also commonly used, according to the website.

SUGGESTED: Morbidly obese cat 'Frosty' finds forever home after rescue by animal shelter

The website even highlighted some honorable mentions, like the most creative (and 100% real) cat names in the LA area: Soy Sauce, Ruby Tuesday, Chili Dog, Megabyte, Chicken, Ketchup and even Roku Channel.

Luxurious names, like Pearl, Bentley, Cash and Diamond were also found to be popular across the Southern California city.

But after analyzing over 50,000 pet names registered on the platform from across the United States, TrustedHousesitters.com found that these names topped the list for 2023.

SUGGESTED: Dog escapes kennel, setting off alarm, then tries to free his friends; gets busted by Tempe police officer

These are the most popular pet names, between cats and dogs, in the Los Angeles area for the past year.

Most popular dog names:

10. Bailey

9. Pepper

8. Ollie

7. Hank

6. Luna

5. Coco

4. Penny

3. Oliver

2. Harper

1. Charlie

Most popular cat names:

10. Venus

9. Frank

8. Jade

7. Finn

6. Leo

5. Charlie

4. Max

3. Kitty

2. Bella

1. Oliver

But the website found that the most popular pet name in the entire state ranked a little lower on LA's specific chart.

Luna was ranked the most popular pet name in California.

Find TrustedHousesitters.com complete list at the link here.