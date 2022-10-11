Expand / Collapse search

These are California's most dangerous cities

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Updated 9:45AM
California
FOX 11

LOS ANGELES - Three cities in California are considered some of the most dangerous in the United States, according to a new study from WalletHub.

San Bernardino, Oakland and Los Angeles ranked as California’s most dangerous cities, while Fremont, Irvine and Chula Vista were scored as the safest places to live.

The financial website analyzed the 182 biggest U.S. cities against 42 metrics including crime and traffic accidents to natural disasters and housing burdens to get the results. 

Overall, more than two dozen California cities made the national rankings. The 29 cities were scored to exhibit their standing among California cities by overall rank, grades for community safety, natural disaster risks, and financial security, as well as the ranking on the national scorecard. 

Source: WalletHub

Here's the full list of how the 29 California cities ranked, from most dangerous to safest.

  1. San Bernardino
  2. Oakland
  3. Los Angeles
  4. Stockton
  5. Bakersfield
  6. Long Beach
  7. San Francisco
  8. Riverside
  9. Modesto
  10. Fresno
  11. Anaheim
  12. Santa Ana
  13. Sacramento
  14. Moreno Valley
  15. Fontana
  16. Ontario
  17. Garden Grove
  18. San Jose
  19. Huntington Beach
  20. Oceanside
  21. Rancho Cucamonga
  22. Oxnard
  23. Santa Clarita
  24. San Diego
  25. Glendale
  26. Santa Rosa
  27. Chula Vista
  28. Irvine
  29. Fremont

Additionally, California cities rounded out the bottom of the rankings when it came to measuring how many law enforcement employees worked in each city per capita. 

But according to data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, California employs more law enforcement officers than most other states in the U.S.

To see the national rankings and full study, tap or click here.


 