These are California's most dangerous cities

Three cities in California are considered some of the most dangerous in the United States, according to a new study from WalletHub.

San Bernardino, Oakland and Los Angeles ranked as California’s most dangerous cities, while Fremont, Irvine and Chula Vista were scored as the safest places to live.

The financial website analyzed the 182 biggest U.S. cities against 42 metrics including crime and traffic accidents to natural disasters and housing burdens to get the results.

Overall, more than two dozen California cities made the national rankings. The 29 cities were scored to exhibit their standing among California cities by overall rank, grades for community safety, natural disaster risks, and financial security, as well as the ranking on the national scorecard.

Here's the full list of how the 29 California cities ranked, from most dangerous to safest.

San Bernardino Oakland Los Angeles Stockton Bakersfield Long Beach San Francisco Riverside Modesto Fresno Anaheim Santa Ana Sacramento Moreno Valley Fontana Ontario Garden Grove San Jose Huntington Beach Oceanside Rancho Cucamonga Oxnard Santa Clarita San Diego Glendale Santa Rosa Chula Vista Irvine Fremont

Additionally, California cities rounded out the bottom of the rankings when it came to measuring how many law enforcement employees worked in each city per capita.

But according to data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, California employs more law enforcement officers than most other states in the U.S.

To see the national rankings and full study, tap or click here.



