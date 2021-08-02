California man who texted his church group from the Capitol riot arrested

A Southern California man has been arrested in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot after prosecutors said he texted a selfie of himself in the Jan. 6 mob to members of his church group, a newspaper reported.

A member of Glenn Allen Brooks’ prayer group tipped federal authorities on Jan. 30. after he shared a photo he took of himself standing in a the crowd that had forced its way into the Capitol, according to a sworn statement from an FBI agent.

Brooks, of Huntington Beach, is seen with a white beard and red jacket in the photo, and is wearing a beanie decorated with an American flag and "TRUMP," the Orange County Register reported Sunday.

He entered the Senate side of the Capitol by climbing through a broken window, the FBI statement said.

Brooks was accused of unlawful entry and disorderly conduct on restricted grounds in a criminal complaint filed July 27. He was arrested two days later, and made his first court appearance Thursday.

Neither Brooks nor the federal public defender assigned to represent him could immediately be reached for comment.

