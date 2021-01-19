FBI arrests 3 Beverly Hills residents in connection with Capitol riot

article

Three Beverly Hills residents were arrested over the holiday weekend by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in connection with the Capitol riot.

Gina Bisignano, 52, was arrested Tuesday. John Strand, 37, and Simone Gold, 55, were arrested on Monday. The FBI made the arrests, assisted by the Beverly Hills Police Department. All arrests occurred without incident.

All three were charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Bisignano faces additional charges of civil disorder, destruction of government property, aiding and abetting and obstruction of an official proceeding.

The defendants were expected to appear in federal court Tuesday afternoon in downtown Los Angeles for an initial appearance.

The U.S. Capitol was overrun by supporters of President Donald Trump on Jan. 6 as lawmakers convened for a joint session to confirm the Electoral College vote won by President-elect Joe Biden. Rioters were seen scaling the sides of the building, shattering windows and forcibly gaining entry to the nation's Capitol.

The riot left five people dead, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was hit in the head by a fire extinguisher. Another officer died in an apparent suicide after the attack.

According to the FBI, more than 100 arrests have been made in connection with the Capitol siege. More than 200 case files have been opened.

Biden, who won the Electoral College 306-232, is to be inaugurated Jan. 20.