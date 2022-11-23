California's newest lottery millionaires bought Scratchers at these locations

Four people in California are giving some extra thanks this Thanksgiving as they celebrate being the lottery's newest millionaires!

California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the winners purchased their lucky scratchers in Riverside, Lake Forest, El Cajon, and Los Banos.

The biggest winner was Simon Maida, who scored a whopping $20 million playing a Set For Life! Millionaire Edition Scratcher bought at Village Wine and Spirits on muirlands Boulevard in Orange County.

Melanie Johnson won $2 million playing an Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers ticket she bought from Shinar Pizza Market on East Bradley Avenue in San Diego County.

Another $1 million prize went to Erick Verdugo, who purchased his winning California Dreamin' Scratchers ticket at a Sinclair station on East Pacheco Boulevard in Merced County.

Susan Lee Loy also won $1 million playing a 50X Fortune Scratchers ticket she bought at the Circle K on Clay Street in Riverside.

One of the winning lottery scratchers. / California Lottery

"My friend said she had been lucky playing the $10 and $20 Scratchers tickets. I started playing and won $100," Lee Loy told the California Lottery, and she didn’t stop there. "I went back to Circle K, and they had it (50X Fortune). I got all the way to the 10th spot, scratched it off, and saw that I won $20,000, and then the multiplier showed 50X. I downloaded the California Lottery app and scanned it. It said I won $1 million!" Lee Loy plans on investing the money.