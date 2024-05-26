California's latest lottery millionaires bought scratchers at these stores

article

California's latest batch of lottery millionaires are taking home checks ranging from $1,000 to $5 million thanks to some lucky scratchers.

In El Cajon, Joshua Flores turned his diaper run at Walmart into a payday instead after he purchased a Mystery Crossword Scratchers game at the machine inside the supercenter.

"I have two babies, so there are two sizes of diapers I had to get. I thought I’d just put this ten bucks in," Flores told the California Lottery. "I was so stoked that I called my girlfriend and told her. It was pretty cool. I went back in there and grabbed more diapers!"

In Newport Beach, Lucy Sansosti became a new millionaire after winning $5 million on a 2024 Scratchers ticket she purchased at an Arco.

Arturo Saludes is $2 million richer after winning the top prize on an Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers ticket, which came from the A-1 Valley Market Deli in Lake Elsinore.

Christopher Powers won $1 million playing an Xtreme Multiplier Scratchers ticket purchased at EZ Foodmart in Bakersfield.

In Oceanside, Deloria Cooper picked up a $5 million winning 100X Scratchers ticket from a 7-Eleven on Via Las Rosas.

In the Bay Area, Grace Chu won $10 million playing California 200X. That ticket came from the 7-Eleven at 5724 Thorton Avenue in Newark.

Also in the Bay Area, Daniel Fissaha took home $5 million playing a 100X Scratchers ticket. That ticket was purchased at Tip Top Liquors in San Jose.