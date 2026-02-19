Pacoima burglary suspect arrested after hours-long SWAT standoff

The Brief A burglary suspect is in custody following a five-hour barricade at a Pacoima home that ultimately caught fire during a SWAT intervention. The suspect, a man in his 30s, is known to neighbors and is accused of assaulting a woman nearby. LAPD SWAT officers deployed tear gas into the home around 7:45 a.m., shortly after which a fire erupted.



A burglary suspect who barricaded himself inside a Pacoima home Thursday morning is in custody after an hours-long standoff with police.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident began at around 2:40 a.m. when officers responded to reports of a burglary in the 13200 block of Pinney Street, located just north of Van Nuys Boulevard.

Police said the suspect is a man in his 30s known to neighbors, accused of assaulting a woman on the same block and allegedly breaking into a home nearby where he is believed to be living.

Authorities told FOX 11 a woman inside the home was able to escape unharmed.

Because the suspect was refusing to leave the home, a SWAT team was called to the scene to contain the area. Evacuations were issued for surrounding homes.

Around 7:45 a.m. officers deployed tear gas inside the home in an apparent effort to get the suspect out. Shortly afterward, the house caught fire.

SkyFOX over the scene showed firefighters putting out that fire while officers were seen trying to gain access through the front door.

Officers were able to get inside the home and take the suspect into custody.

He was seen being loaded into an ambulance.

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity was not released.

It's unclear what charges he is facing.