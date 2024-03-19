California landline users sound off as utility regulator considers AT&T's bid to ditch service

For more than a century, a network of hardline phone wires has served as a crucial communication lifeline for rural California communities, but that lifeline could soon be severed.

During a virtual meeting on Tuesday, dozens of callers logged onto the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) website to sound off on a plan to discontinue landline phone service.

Telecommunications giant AT&T is seeking approval from the CPUC to end this service for almost all Californians. Since 2022, company executives have argued that maintaining the "Carrier of Last Resort" status places them at a competitive disadvantage.

Some callers agreed and told the commission that AT&T should abandon the outdated technology.

"For every dollar that AT&T has to invest in this old network, that’s one dollar less that they can invest in the latest and greatest technology that all Californians deserve, and we want," said Jerry Deal of Ventura.

Another caller, Dan Boznileski, echoed this sentiment, saying, "There’s a lot of folks out here who really want to modernize and move to the new technology, and we’re hoping that we can see some improvement in that."

However, many residents expressed anger and apprehension at losing landline service.

"I live in a rural area. There is one service of all the cell phone service providers out there that works at my home. And sometimes I have to walk to the top of the driveway to get service. Sometimes it just goes out," said Tracy Rhine, a senior policy analyst at the Rural County Representatives of California.

Rhine and others worry that if AT&T's request is granted, the impact will be particularly severe in regions prone to losing cell and internet connectivity during winter storms, such as the Santa Cruz Mountains.

"How are you gonna get (service) if there’s some kind of emergency?" questioned San Jose resident Ruben Razo. "If something happens and you don’t have a signal, and there’s an emergency, some people might get hurt or injured."

East Bay resident Satindr Nijjar added, "It’s essential services. And they need to be kept. Without the landline services close, people that need it what are they gonna do? If there’s an emergency, are they gonna use a citizens band radio?"

Advocates argue that a viable alternative to landline or cell service must be established before the CPUC reaches a decision.

"Before AT&T removes their plain old telephone lines we have reliable service. We can have another service, but we must have reliable service," said Rhine.

A hearing is scheduled for April, during which AT&T officials will present evidence regarding the economic challenges they face under an agreement dating back to the early 20th century.

A final ruling from the CPUC may not be issued until the fall.

