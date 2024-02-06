California landline phones may be dead

Landline telephone services could be a thing of the past for some residents in California.

Last week, AT&T filed a petition that would allow it to stop servicing traditional landlines in California.

According to AT&T, the cost of maintaining its traditional copper cable wiring is costly, and providers are shifting toward offering fiber optics and ethernet access, in addition to retiring older equipment, which includes copper wires.

SUGGESTED:

You can see if your home would be affected by tapping or clicking here..

The California Public Utilities Commission will hold three in-person meetings and one virtual public forum in the next few weeks for AT&T customers to discuss the potential discontinuation of copper landline phone service across the state.

