California inflation relief payments: Here's who doesn't qualify

About 23 million California residents will receive inflation relief checks of up to $1,050 in the coming weeks, but not everyone will be getting some extra money in their bank accounts.

The Middle Class Tax Refund was approved back in June when Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the state's budget for 2022-23, including direct payments to millions of Californians.

"In the face of new challenges and uncertainties, we're providing over $17 billion in relief to help families make ends meet, and doubling down on our investments to keep building the California Dream on a strong fiscal foundation," Newsom said in a statement.

To qualify, you must have filed your 2020 state tax return by October 15, 2021, and been a California resident for at least six months in 2020. You must not be listed as a dependent on someone else’s return for the 2020 tax year, and you must be a California resident on the date your payment is issued.

The payments are calculated on a sliding scale based on income and tax-filing status. Low-income tax filers with at least one dependent will receive the most money.

But in California, people earning less than $19,310 who don’t have a child or someone else depending on them aren’t required to file income taxes, Cal Matters reports.

Additionally, keep in mind that the state doesn’t count Social Security retirement or disability benefits as taxable income, meaning people who receive those benefits aren’t required to pay taxes, so long as they have minimal other income.

For example, someone getting by just on Social Security Disability Insurance could miss out on this rebate as well as the boosts to CalWorks and Supplemental Security Income, according to Cal Matters.

You can find out how much money you'll be getting by using the state's calculator - just tap or click here.