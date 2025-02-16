SoCal ICE raid arrests include convicted murderer, man charged with femicide

The Brief



Nearly a month into President Donald Trump’s second term and his efforts to crack down on illegal immigration, federal officers continue to make arrests across the U.S., including in Southern California.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents began targeting major sanctuary cities immediately after Trump's inauguration Monday, including Los Angeles, Chicago, and Atlanta. The following day, Trump lifted longtime guidelines that restricted ICE from operating at "sensitive locations" such as schools, churches or hospitals.

Since then, protests and demonstrations opposing the president's immigration policies have taken place across the U.S.



In Los Angeles, protesters have gathered in downtown LA, Riverside, Santa Ana, San Diego, and other major cities to show their support for keeping California safe for immigrants.

Here are some of the known ICE arrests made by agents with ERO Los Angeles and DEA Los Angeles as of Sunday, Feb. 16. All suspects are in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

LA County

On Feb. 15, Osmar Rolando Gomez, a Guatemalan national convicted of DUI, domestic violence, and voluntary manslaughter, was arrested by ERO Los Angeles. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

On Feb. 14, convicted murderer Ricardo Baires, a Salvadoran national, was arrested. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

On Feb. 12, Luis Antonio Ajqui Mendez, a Guatemalan national convicted of second-degree burglary, possession of stolen property, and carrying a loaded firearm.

On Feb. 11, an unidentified illegal Guatemalan national convicted of robbery, sex assault, and rape with a gun was arrested.

On Feb. 10, an unidentified foreign fugitive wanted in Mexico for femicide was arrested.

Las Vegas/Reno

On Feb. 12, three individuals were detained in Reno by agents with the DEA, Dept. of Justice, and Dept. of Homeland Security.