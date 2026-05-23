Man speaks out after brutal attack caught on camera inside Santa Monica bus

The Brief A man came forward to share his story after surviving a violent beating aboard a Santa Monica Big Blue Bus. The victim was punched roughly 30 times in the head and kicked five times during the assault, which was caught on security camera. The LAPD says it is actively investigating the incident.



A man is speaking out for the first time about a brutal attack he survived aboard a Santa Monica Big Blue Bus in January.

What we know:

The victim, who wanted to remain anonymous, detailed a vicious assault during which he was punched around 30 times in the head and kicked five times in the body.

According to the victim and onboard security camera footage, the incident began with a verbal argument across the bus before escalating into physical violence.

The aftermath left a scene covered in blood.

"I thought I was going to die," the man said. "When I got up, I saw my blood on the window of the bus, my blood on the seats of the bus and my blood on the floor of the bus."

The victim stated that he has a history with the assailant, noting that this was their fourth encounter.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to the scene and has confirmed that they are actively investigating the assault.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear what sparked the initial dispute between the two men or the nature of their past encounters.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the suspect, and it remains unknown why the suspect was not already jailed prior to this fourth incident, despite the victim's previous interactions with him.

What they're saying:

The victim expressed profound emotional distress alongside his desire for justice following the attack.

"All I know and all I remember is getting punched maybe 30 times in the head and kicked five times to the body. I don't remember too much," he said. "He's been after me four times, four encounters and the last one where I almost got killed I couldn't figure out why this person wasn't in jail already."

Looking toward the future, the victim added, "I have some emotional scars that need healing. I know I'll get through it but sometimes I cry." He noted that it will be a long road to recovery, both physically and mentally, but emphasizes that he wants to see his attacker behind bars so he can move forward.

What's next:

The LAPD will continue its active investigation into the security footage and the circumstances surrounding the assault.