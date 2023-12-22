California homeowner arrested after woman found dead in trunk of burning car

A homeowner is in custody after a woman was found dead inside the trunk of a car in Lancaster.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire in the 41400 block of 38th Street West on December 20. Firefighters at the scene took down the fire at the home and then the three cars parked on the property.

One of the firefighters then discovered the woman's body inside one of the car's trunk and a death investigation was then launched by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The homeowner, Matthew Switalski, was later identified as the suspect in the woman's death and was eventually booked for murder, according to LASD's press release on December 22.

As of Friday evening, the woman's identity has not been identified by officials in LA County. In a previous FOX 11 report, the homeowner's girlfriend had disappeared and was not locate at the time of the Lancaster home and car fires. LASD, however, has not confirmed if the girlfriend may have been the person inside the trunk of the burning car.