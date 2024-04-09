California health officials warn against taking Pyramid Wholesale sexual enhancement supplements

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has issued a second consumer warning urging individuals to avoid certain dietary supplements marketed for sexual enhancement due to undisclosed prescription drug ingredients that could pose serious health risks.

The products, distributed by Pyramid Wholesale under various brand names, including "RHINO 69," "BLACK MAMBA 900K," and "BONER BEARS," have been found to contain prescription drugs like Sildenafil (Viagra) and Tadalafil (Cialis), which are not listed on the product labels. These undeclared medications can lead to severe adverse effects, especially when used improperly or in combination with other drugs.

CDPH emphasizes the potential danger these products pose, warning that consumers who unknowingly ingest prescription drugs face the risk of serious health complications, including life-threatening reactions.

Although no illnesses have been reported so far, CDPH urges anyone experiencing adverse effects after consuming these supplements to seek medical attention promptly.

Pyramid Wholesale, based in Los Angeles, is cooperating with CDPH and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to recall the adulterated products. The ongoing investigation may lead to further enforcement actions against the company, including civil or criminal penalties.

Consumers are advised not to use the following products, regardless of lot numbers or packaging dates:

RHINO 69 (Capsule)

BLACK MAMBA 900K (Capsule)

BONER BEARS (Liquid)

B.A.D. (Capsule)

SEX ON THE BEACH (Liquid)

WICKED HARD HONEY (Liquid)

LOVE HONEY BLUEBERRY (Liquid)

Anyone who comes across these products for sale is encouraged to report it to CDPH's Complaint Hotline at (800) 495-3232 or submit an electronic report.

For more information and updates on this warning, consumers can visit CDPH’s official website.