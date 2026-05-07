California monitors residents after deadly hantavirus outbreak on cruise ship

The Brief California health officials are monitoring residents who recently returned from the MV Hondius cruise ship following a deadly hantavirus outbreak that killed three passengers. Experts believe the outbreak involves the "Andes" strain, a rare South American variant capable of human-to-human transmission among those in extremely close contact. While the risk to the general public remains low, the CDC and state health departments have initiated active monitoring due to the virus’s long incubation period.



California health authorities have joined a multi-state effort to track and monitor residents who may have been exposed to a rare hantavirus outbreak while traveling aboard an expedition cruise ship in the Atlantic.

What we know:

The outbreak originated on the MV Hondius, an expedition vessel traveling from Argentina.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), eight cases have been identified, resulting in three deaths.

California is one of at least five states—including Arizona, Texas, Georgia, and Virginia—monitoring residents who disembarked from the ship.

None of the remaining passengers or crew on the ship are currently symptomatic, the Netherlands-based Oceanwide Expeditions cruise ship company said Thursday.

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Experts suspect the culprit is the Andes virus strain, which is unique among hantaviruses for its ability to spread between humans in close-contact settings.

The WHO says the risk to the wider public is low. Hantavirus is usually spread by the inhalation of contaminated rodent droppings and isn’t easily transmitted between people.

What we don't know:

The exact number of California residents under monitoring has not been publicly specified, though state spokesman Robert Barsanti confirmed the department was notified by the CDC.

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It remains unclear exactly how the virus was introduced to the ship, though the voyage included stops in remote regions where passengers may have had contact with local wildlife or environmental contaminants.

What they're saying:

"We believe this will be a limited outbreak if the public health measures are implemented and solidarity is shown across all countries," said Dr. Abdirahman Mahamud, the WHO’s alert and response director.

"This is not the next COVID, but it is a serious infectious disease," Maria Van Kerkhove, director of epidemic and pandemic preparedness at the WHO, told The Associated Press. "Most people will never be exposed to this."

Timeline:

April 1, 2026: The MV Hondius departs Ushuaia, Argentina.

April 11, 2026: The first passenger death occurs while the ship is at sea.

May 2, 2026: Laboratory testing in South Africa confirms hantavirus in a critically ill passenger.

May 6, 2026: The CDC confirms the presence of the Andes virus; California begins monitoring returning residents.

What you can do:

Returning travelers are advised to monitor their health for up to 56 days—the maximum known incubation period.

Early symptoms often mimic the flu or COVID-19, including fever, muscle aches, and fatigue.

To prevent domestic hantavirus exposure, which is typically spread by rodents.

Officials recommend the following:

Use "wet cleaning" methods (bleach solution) rather than sweeping or vacuuming rodent droppings.

Wear gloves and masks when cleaning areas like sheds or basements where mice may be present.

Ensure proper ventilation in storage spaces before entry.